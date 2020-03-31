Winnebago County announces 1st COVID-19 related death, 5 new cases

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Prtizker provides an update on the novel coronavirus in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, 31 March 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The first death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Winnebago County.



The announcement was made on Tuesday.



Health officials say the patient was in their 60s. This marks the first COVID-19 related death in the county. Additional details on the death are not known at this time.



The resident was a previously reported case, according to the health department. Based off of previous information provided by the Winnebago County Health Department, only one confirmed case had a resident in their 60s.

"We will honor the loss of your loved one, today and every day going forward. We will take the fight against COVID-19 more seriously because of this news and have more resolve than ever before," said Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney.

"We will continue to work through this together. Over the last several weeks we have all been inundated with numbers and pieces of this," Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Dr. Sandra Martell also says the county has 4 new cases, bringing the total total number of cases of COVID-19 in the county to 19. Here's a look at the 19 cases:

The health department reports as of 8 a.m., a total of 741 people have been tested in the county. Of the tests, 19 tests have yielded positive results, 372 cases are still pending and 351 people have come back negative.

We will provide updates to this article as it becomes available.