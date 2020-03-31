Warming trend removes chill from the air by midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures fell Tuesday, but rebound quickly starting Wednesday. The weather stays near or above average for at least the next 7 days in a row.

Brisk night first:

We won't instantly be out of the chill, however. Temperatures remain brisk overnight before the warming trend kicks in. Conditions fall to the middle 30's tonight, and a few spots may sink slightly below freezing. Winds remain light, so wind chill impacts look minimal. However, plan on conditions to feel like the 20's with the wind chill by the morning.

Warming trend:

Southerly winds kick in by the middle of Wednesday, providing our first taste of warmer air for the week. Temperatures rise to the low 50's as a result. Most spots will be right around average by the afternoon. A little more sunshine is expected, as we'll get a partly cloudy sky overhead.

The warm-up keeps going from there. Temperatures rise the 60° mark by Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy and dry weather stick around for another day in a row.

Friday keeps the 60's, though provides a few more degrees of warmth and puts us in the middle to low 60's. The warming trend and our streak of dry days may be over after this.

Saturday showers:

A little rainfall may kick in Friday night and Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps by. The showers, for now, look light. The rain may also be out of the way by the middle of Saturday morning, so we won't have to worry about a washout for the start of the weekend. Due to the cold front coming through, temperatures may fall to the low 50's. This is still near average for this time of year, however.

Heating up again:

Sunday may kick start another warming trend. We jump back to 60° that afternoon, and keep climbing from there. This may put us up to 70° by next Tuesday! More rain is possible on Monday and Tuesday as the warmth builds in.

Overall, the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer than average weather for at least the first couple weeks of April, and the overall month may end up warmer than average. This comes with more rain; the same outlook shows above average precipitation for both the next few weeks and possibly the month as a whole. Be ready for many more rainy days ahead, but they do come with possibly a lot of warmth though.