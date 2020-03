ROCKFORD (WREX) — Transform Rockford wants to invite you to a virtual happy hour to socialize while following the state's 'stay at home' order.

The happy hour is set for Thursday, April 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Participants can watch DJ Rated AG perform and interact with people from the area while following social distancing guidelines.

