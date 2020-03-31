 Skip to Content

This Day in Sports – March 31

6:00 pm Top Sports Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On March 31, 2018, Loyola played in the Final Four for the first time since 1963. The Ramblers made a Cinderella run through the bracket as a no. 11 seed, capturing the hearts of people across the country with their dramatic victories and the love of Sister Jean, who became nationally known along the run.

While Loyola fell short of winning a national championship for the 2nd time in school history after losing to Michigan in the Final Four, the Ramblers still finished 32-6 and made a spark in the college basketball world for the state of Illinois, which had been quiet in recent years.

Photo courtesy Loyola Athletics.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content