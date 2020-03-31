This Day in Sports – March 31

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On March 31, 2018, Loyola played in the Final Four for the first time since 1963. The Ramblers made a Cinderella run through the bracket as a no. 11 seed, capturing the hearts of people across the country with their dramatic victories and the love of Sister Jean, who became nationally known along the run.

While Loyola fell short of winning a national championship for the 2nd time in school history after losing to Michigan in the Final Four, the Ramblers still finished 32-6 and made a spark in the college basketball world for the state of Illinois, which had been quiet in recent years.