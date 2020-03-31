Rockford’s City First Church to donate care packages to people in need Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford church is working hard to keep people from going hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City First Church is partnering with Convoy of Hope to deliver more than 40,000 pounds of food and baby items to the community.

Supplies were sent to the church Tuesday morning to be sorted into care packages that the church will hand out Thursday.

Senior Pastor Jeremy DeWeerdt says he's thankful the church can make a major impact with the help of his staff and volunteers.

"I'm proud of this team and I'm also just very excited that we get to share hope with the community," he said.

City First and Convoy of Hope will distribute the care packages Thursday, April 2 at the church from 9 a.m. until noon, or while supplies last.

People interested in receiving a donation are asked to line up in their vehicles. A City First team member will come to each vehicle with gloves on to deliver supplies safely.

In addition to this effort, City First Church has also mobilized hundreds of team members and volunteers to pray for people 24/7 and handle many other needs people may have.

"City First wants to not only provide for the food and resource needs of the city but also to be a beacon of hope during this dark time in our world," the church said in a news release.

To learn more about City First Church and the Convoy of Hope partnership, as well as all City First is doing during this time of crisis, visit cityfirst.church.