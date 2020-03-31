Rockford Fire: 911 calls fall compared to 2019, 211 calls skyrocket

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 911 calls are down in Rockford so far this year, compared to last year, according to data from the Rockford Fire Department.

From Jan. 1 to March 30, 2019 Rockford Fire received 18,793 911 calls. Compare that to Jan. 1 to March 30, 2020, which saw 18,447 calls, or 346 fewer 911 calls.

While calls to Rockford Fire is down, 211 calls skyrocketed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling 211 connects residents to resources like food benefits, veteran services, shelter resources and much more.

From March 15 to March 30, 2020, Rockford Fire reports 525 calls to 211. Officials say they don't expect the numbers to go down any time soon. To put that in perspective, the amount of 211 calls in 15 days this year typically happens over a span of three months, according to the fire department.

