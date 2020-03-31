Rockford Art Deli project raises more than $22,000 for local businesses in 5 days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford businesses kicked off a new project to help local businesses and it's already netting results!



Last week, the Rockford Art Deli announced the launch of the "#HereForGoodRKFD Project."



Here's how the project works: Local businesses can send Rockford Art Deli their design, pick a shirt color and is then able to share it on social media.



Rockford Art Deli then prints the short and ships it out. For every shirt sold, the business receives $10 back.



Since launching the project last Wednesday, more than 200 small businesses signed up and nearly 900 shirts were sold.



As of Monday, $22,000 had already been raised!



Dan Jarrett, the owner of West Rock Wake Park, has a shirt on the site and has seen success already.

Jarrett says coming together during a difficult time helps the healing process.

"We don't know what the future looks like. I don't care what business you own. Everybody has been so impacted by this, and as we see all over the world, it's been really really sad. So I think anyway we can come together helps," Jarrett said.

