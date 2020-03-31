 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.
* Until further notice.
* At 2:00 PM Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning. The river
will continue rising to 16.5 feet Tuesday morning.
* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.

