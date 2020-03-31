River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning.
* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.
