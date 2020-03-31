River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.

* Until further notice.

* At 8:00 AM Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet and falling.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning.

* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.

