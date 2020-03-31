River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue
rising to 17.1 feet Tuesday morning.
