River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue

rising to 17.1 feet Tuesday morning.

