River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* until Thursday evening.
* At 930 AM Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is near crest and will drop below flood stage
later this week.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Cary.
