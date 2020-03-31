River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* until Thursday evening.

* At 930 AM Tuesday the stage was 9.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is near crest and will drop below flood stage

later this week.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in

Cary.

&&