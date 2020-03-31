River Flood Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Advisory continues for

The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line

downstream to confluence with the Rock River.

* until Saturday morning.

* At 1200 PM Tuesday the stage was 11.5 feet.

* Action stage is 11.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will slowly drop towards advisory stage this

week.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County

Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge

Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

