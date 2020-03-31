Report: Gov. Pritzker to extend Stay-at-Home order through end of April

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois' stay-at-home order will likely be extended until April 30.



NBC Chicago reports the announcement is set to be made during Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily coronavirus press briefing at 2:30 p.m (watch here).



The news comes one week before the initial order was set to end and just days after the state saw its biggest rise in cases of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Health officials warn that Illinois' cases have still not peaked and a continued increase in patients threatens to overwhelm state hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders.

The statewide stay-at-home order started on March 21 and was expected to continue until April 7, unless otherwise extended.