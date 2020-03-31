Man, 71, killed in US 20 semi crash Monday identified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man killed on US 20 Monday morning has been identified.

The man who died is Eston Preston, 71, of Lanark, Illinois, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Illinois State Police said Monday the man's truck was traveling south on the ramp from US 20 eastbound to Interstate 39 southbound when the truck tractor semi-trailer left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead by the Coroner Hintz at the scene. The ramp closed for approximately 2 hours for the traffic crash investigation.

Illinois State Police initially said the man is 72 years old. 13 WREX reached out to Coroner Bill Hintz to clarify. We will update this article when we hear back.