Lena church adapts to changes with its service

LENA (WREX) -- A stay at home order has forced many churches to stream services online for church-goers to watch.

But Beloved Church in Lena defied the recommendations from health and government officials and held in person service at the church last Sunday.

"We believe that the church is essential to the health and well being of our nation and our world. The ability for people to congregate, to experience human touch, to experience a love that is not 6 foot a part, those are things you can't do by internet," said Steve Cassell, pastor of Beloved Church.

Pastor Steve Cassell says the church planned on having another in person service this upcoming Sunday, but decided not to after people voiced their concerned to the village''s president and law enforcement.

"My main concern is for all of the safety and health of all of the residents of Lena. Large gatherings are a potential place to help spread the virus. So I think it is very important that we not allow this," said Lena Village President Dennis Bergman.

Cassell says Stephenson County State's Attorney Carl Larson reached out to him and asked that he instead would stream an online service.

While the church agreed to the online service, Cassell says the decision to change the service was not easy.

"I am disappointed that generally, our world does not appreciate some of the long standing beliefs and principals that have built our nation, the church. But it also gives me a lot of hope," said Cassell.

You can watch the live stream on the church's Facebook on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.