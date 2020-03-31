Hanley wins Winnebago County State’s Attorney GOP primary by 15 votes

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The official results are in and J. Hanley has officially won the Winnebago County State's Attorney GOP primary .



The Rockford Board of Elections and the Winnebago County Clerk's Office confirmed the results on Tuesday.



Hanley's challenger, David Gill, was named the winner of the primary on election night. But, after some mail-in ballots were counted the next day, the race was tied.



The final results show Hanley receiving a total of 8,390 votes, with David Gill receiving 8,375 votes.



The position is held by Democratic State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, who was appointed to the position when Judge Joe Bruscato was elected to the 17th Circuit Court.