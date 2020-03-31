ISP Troopers credited with saving woman’s life

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Two Illinois State Police Troopers are being credited with saving a woman's life after she allegedly overdosed.



Authorities say it happened on Friday, Mar. 27 on I-55 at milepost 244.



Police say an ISP Sergeant and a Trooper responded to a medical emergency involving a passenger from a car stopped on the shoulder of the road.



When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the shoulder of the road. Police say the woman did not have a pulse and was not breathing.



Other passengers in the car told officers the woman may be overdosing. The ISP Sergeant administered two doses of NARCAN to the woman while the ISP Trooper was doing CPR.

The female passenger regained consciousness as the EMS arrived on scene. The female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and is stable.

“I am extremely proud of the quick, lifesaving actions by our Sergeant and Trooper,” said ISP District 5 Commander Captain David Schneider. “Someone is alive today due to their outstanding work, First Responder training, and having the necessary lifesaving tools available,” he continued.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.