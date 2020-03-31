How COVID-19 is impacting home sales in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With record-low interest rates, now would seem like the perfect time to buy a home. That's if the world wasn't dealing with a health crisis.

"It definitely changed things quite a bit. We have noticed showings dropping off about 20% year over year," said Conor Brown, CEO of Rockford Area Realtors.

Brown also said showings are down 40% from their peak earlier this year.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, realtors have had to take special precautions like never before. Some are opting to show homes with virtual tours, to limit exposure to people. But despite the changes, Brown says the real estate business is still going, albeit a little differently.

"My number one piece of advice is practice patience. It think if people understand it's still possible to get a home sold. I talk to realtors every single day. There are still offers being made. There's still houses being listed."

