Franchesco’s Ristorante collects donations for Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A popular Rockford restaurant that is closed to dine-in customers due to the state's "stay at home" order is giving back to a local homeless shelter, and other local charities in the coming weeks.

Franchesco's Ristorante is still open to carry-out customers. It collected food and household items for the Rockford Rescue Mission on Tuesday from noon until three. It will pick a different charity next week.

It will work to fill its truck with non-perishable food items from customers. In return, if you donate, it will give you a certificate for a 12" cheese pizza that can be used any time next week.

"As we pray for everyone’s safety and well being, let’s not forget the less fortunate and those that are most at risk," the restaurant said in a Facebook Post.

The restaurant will continue choosing a different charity to support each week "until this blows over" it says.