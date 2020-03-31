Extra eligibility doesn’t help all spring athletes

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The NCAA announced spring sport athletes who had their season canceled due to COVID-19 will get an extra year of eligibility. Eryk Yunk is a Belvidere North grad who ran track at Mississippi State in the SEC, and he says he won't be back for an extra year.

"I don't have anymore schooling left to do so I can't really take advantage of it," Yunk said from his family's home in Belvidere. "But a lot of my teammates who were bummed when they found out this season was being taken away, they've been texting me and talking about them going ahead and taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility."

Yunk was looking forward to the final stretch of his college career, but he understands why this had to happen.

"It does kind of hurt because I've been on a team my whole life and those guys are my best friends," Yunk said. "I talk to them everyday and I see them everyday. And it was just cut. It's tough but this is all happening to keep people safe and to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus."

Yunk is one of the rare athletes from the area to reach the SEC, and he appreciates his time competing against the best athletes in the country.

"The SEC is one of the top track conferences in the nation so it was crazy to see all the people I was competing against," he said. "I was competing against Olympians, future Olympians, people who were making world teams, people who were winning gold medals. It was just insane to see the amount of talent that was in the SEC."

Last year's last race of the SEC Championship, the 5,000 meter run, ended up being his final outdoor race with Mississippi State.

"That was like my final race because this year I didn't get to run outdoor," Yunk said. "Looking back at it now, it was a really good cap to my career because I got to run with these guys who we've put in blood, sweat and tears together. We worked so hard to get to this point. We all got on the line and raced together. It was like 68 people on the track in this one race which was incredible."

While he won't get another moment like that his senior year, Yunk will always be able to say he competed among the best in the country.