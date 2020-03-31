Chilly Tuesday as high pressure slides into the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday kicked off a new work week with quite a bit of sunshine, but a few more clouds are ahead for Tuesday. With the mostly cloudy skies, temperatures are going to struggle to climb too far during the afternoon.

What would you think if I told you high temperatures were going to be close to 10° or more below average? Would it make it any better if I told you it only lasts for one day? If the answer to those questions is a resounding "yes," then I think this forecast is going to make you happy.

High temperatures Tuesday struggle to climb much above 40° in some spots of the Stateline.

A cold front has ushered in a return to chilly weather on the heels of a northeasterly wind. As winds blow over the lake, it pulls moisture into the Stateline region, resulting in cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Despite mostly cloudy skies, things remain pretty dry, which is certainly some good news.

This March has been the fourth wettest March on record in Rockford, as over 5" of rain have fallen. A few spotty sprinkles are possible Tuesday afternoon, but this shouldn't lead to additional rainfall totals.

It certainly has been a wet March. At just a hair over 5" in Rockford, it's the fourth wettest March on record.

Midweek warm-up:

The chilly weather doesn't last long, as Wednesday brings a return to more seasonable temperatures. Highs climb into the middle 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected ahead of a mostly cloudy Thursday. An incredibly slow-moving system is going to bring rain chances back into the Stateline by Friday.

The cooler weather is brief, as temperatures climb back into the lower and middle 50s by midweek.

Late-week showers:

While we find ourselves stuck between two jet streams early in the week, this pattern eventually evolves by the second half of the week. The result is a return to showery conditions, especially later in the day on Friday. A rainy Friday evening looks possible as a cold front approaches the Stateline. With this slow-moving system, expect showery conditions to linger into early Saturday.