Beloit Dentist stays open, takes precautions for COVID-19

Beloit (WREX) -- A Beloit dentist will keep the doors open, but remains cautious during COVID-19.

Community Health Systems' clinic on Eclipse Boulevard will still see patients. The health group also gives health and behavioral health care.

Anyone who enters the clinic will have their temperature checked. Staff's temperature will also be checked twice each day. Any staff member or patient with a fever will be seen by a medical worker so they don't have a chance of getting other patients sick.

The office says it is taking all of the precautions it can during these tough times.

"What it's required us to do is get more creative with how we help our patients," said Community Health Systems' COO Stephen Smith. "So, we really invested in telehealth and then using virtual visits, whether it's for medical or behavioral health, and now we're also exploring it for dental."

The group asks patients come in by themselves for appointments. If a child has an appointment, only one parent is asked to accompany that child.