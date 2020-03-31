3 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Northern Illinois region

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — Two health departments in the Northern Illinois region have confirmed their first COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total up to 3.



The Winnebago County Health Department confirmed a man in his 60s who had tested positive for the virus has died.



The resident was a previously reported case, according to the health department. Based off of previous information provided by the Winnebago County Health Department, only one confirmed case had a resident in their 60s.



Whiteside County also confirmed their first death related to COVID-19. The health department says it was a resident in their 90s who had previously tested positive for the virus.



Whiteside County’s numbers as of Tuesday are 5 positive laboratory confirmed cases. Of those 5 cases, 2 have recovered and 1 has died.



On Monday, Carroll County reported the first death in the region. The Carroll County Health Department says a patient int heir 80s who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 had died.