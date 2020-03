ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Rockford has been identified.



Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the victim is Antonio Warren.



The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hess Court last week.



Police say when they arrived on scene, they found Warren suffering from a gunshot wound. Warren later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made.



The murder is still being investigated.