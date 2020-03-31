134 detainees at Cook County Jail test positive for COVID-19

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — The Cook County sheriff’s office announced Monday that 33 more detainees at the Cook County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases among detainees to 134.

Nine detainees have tested negative, and 20 staff members have also tested positive, the sheriff’s office said.

The jail has already released at least 400 detainees over the last week, as Cook County judges conduct case-by-case bond reviews in an attempt to lower the jail’s population and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.