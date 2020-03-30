Trainers get creative to help kids stay in shape

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With sports on hold for the time being, young athletes are trying to stay motivated. Trainers in the area are doing their part to make sure kids get creative while staying in shape and strengthening their skill sets.

Normally at this time of the year, Gene Houston is busy in the gym, working with dozens of kids as a trainer. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed his workflow, but he's still trying to give kids knowledge and motivation through some social media challenges he's offering.

"Let's just do something to inspire the whole community and get the kids working," Houston said. "I talked to them about a challenge of the day to get them moving. A lot of kids now can become depressed and just lay around. That's obviously not what we want them to do."

But it's not just for the kids. Houston says he benefits from these challenges as well.

"Just like I know they'll need that motivation, I need it too," Houston said. "When I'm sending this motivation out to them, I need it just as much as them."

A few months ago, Houston launched an app called Max P Training, the name of his training business. Normally it helps supplement his training sessions, but with gyms closed, it's really helping him stay connected with his clients.

"I threw that out there and thought how do I put that in place for them for a whole week," Houston said. "What if they're not with me? I have an app now that will individualize a nutrition plan, that will give them a strength and conditioning workout as well as a skill development workout so that even if they're not with a trainer, they know what to do."

But above all else, Houston says the right mental approach is the biggest key to staying in shape during these challenging times.

"All you need is space and opportunity," he said. "Maybe you have your tennis ball and can work on your ball-handling drills. Maybe you have your bands and you can work on quickness and speed. Maybe it's not basketball, it's another sport. Right now mentality is very important. You need to be tough."

That toughness now will pay future dividends when athletes can get back to playing games.