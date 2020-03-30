Traffic crash blocks off ramp from US 20 to I-39

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A traffic crash has blocked off the ramp onto Interstate 39 from U.S. 20.



Illinois State Police District 16 posted about the crash Monday morning.



Details on the crash are limited, but the ramp from U.S. 20 eastbound to I-39 southbound is blocked due to a traffic crash. Traffic is being rerouted.



Police expect the ramp to be closed for several hours.



13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.