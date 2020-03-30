 Skip to Content

This Day in Sports – March 30

With sports in a holding pattern due to COVID-19, we're taking a look back at sports history, whether it's local, national or international with our new segment called, "This Day in Sports." On March 30, 2013, Fred VanVleet and his Wichita State Shockers knocked off Ohio State to punch a ticket to the Final Four.

VanVleet, just a freshman, scored 12 points in the win, punctuating a Cinderella run to the Final Four for Wichita State. And that set the tone for the rest of VanVleet's college career. He finished as the program's all-time leader in assists and steals, helping the team win 3 conference titles and 120 total games. But on this day seven years ago, VanVleet helped the Shockers pull off a big win and advance to the Final Four.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

