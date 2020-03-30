Sunny skies ahead of cooler temperatures by Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High pressure is settling into the Stateline following a weekend that brought a confirmed tornado and 50 mph winds. We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday before clouds and cooler weather make a return Tuesday.

Sunshine returns:

If you spent any time outside Sunday, you know that clouds were tough to scour. In fact, Rockford recorded 90% average cloud cover through the second half of the weekend. I am happy to report that cloudy skies have parted and sunny weather is ahead, at least in the short-term.

Temperatures to start are chilly, with wind chills across the Stateline in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The cool weather doesn't hang around long, as highs climb into the lower and middle 50s Monday afternoon. An approaching cold front brings a cooler period of weather by Tuesday, so enjoy the seasonable temperatures while we can.

Tumbling Tuesday temperatures:

A cold front early Monday morning is located across the Upper Midwest and is poised to move through later this evening. This is going to pull in a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Tuesday. On top of the chill, it's going to bring a northeasterly wind, which generally means more cloud cover locally.

Tuesday looks to be a good bit cooler than Monday, with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Monday's sunshine gets replaced by partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs about ten degrees below average. Midweek does bring a return to more seasonable temperatures, so the cooler weather isn't long-lasting.

Midweek warm-up:

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are going to be slightly warmer, with many areas climbing into the middle 50s. The more average temperatures luckily do not come with rain chances just yet. It isn't until Thursday rain chances return to the Stateline.

Rainy week's end:

Showers return overnight Thursday into Friday, lasting through the early morning hours of Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies bring rain chances back into the region by late Thursday. Model guidance suggests most of this rain comes in during the day Friday, with temperatures remaining near 60°.