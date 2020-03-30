Rockford Lutheran turns to technology to perform off-season workouts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While high school football games won't take place for a few months, teams can't say the same about the offseason.

The off-season provides a period of time where teams bond and make gains in the weight room. Now, schools, let alone weight rooms are empty.

For Head Football Coach Tony Ambrogio, this off-season comes at a critical time for the program.

"Going into our second season, it's a really big push for us over the summer as soon as we can get together," Ambrogio said. "Physically, we want to keep them in tune."

To keep a team separated by COVID-19 in tune, the Lutheran Crusaders turned to technology. With the "Teambuildr" app, strength and conditioning coach Jamie Fausett can craft workouts and create habits for his athletes remotely.

"We don't know how long this is going to continue," Fausett said. "But those first two weeks, the habits you set now could carry you through the rest of the semester."

The app not only allows Fausett to stack workouts, but also lets him attach demo videos and explanations for what each individual workout should accomplish.

While the Crusaders won't be lifting together for the foreseeable future, it won't stop the team from hitting the ground running this fall.