Rockford lawmaker encourages out-of-state health care workers to work in Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford lawmaker is calling on health care workers in Wisconsin and other states to join the workforce in Illinois.



Democrat Senator Steve Stadelman, of the 34th district (Rockford), is urging doctors, nurses and other professionals in Wisconsin to apply for Illinois' new Out of State Temporary Practice Permits.



The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has issued a proclamation to allow out-of-state physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and respiratory care therapists to provide care to Illinois residents affected by COVID-19.

"With Wisconsin less than 15 minutes away from Rockford, I'd like to encourage health care professionals to cross state lines in order to help Illinoisans suffering from COVID-19," Stadelman said. "So far, I've been impressed by the number of people applying for temporary licenses, but I hope that I can encourage even more to do so."

Applications for Out of State Temporary Practice Permits are available online at IDFPR's website: https://www.idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2398.pdf