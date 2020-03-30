Rockford approves ordinance to fine non-essential businesses that stay open

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford will start fining non-essential businesses who are still open during Illinois' "Shelter-in-Place" order.



City council aldermen approved the ordnance unanimously on Monday night.

The city now has the power to fine non-essential businesses that stay open $750 a day. The ordinance takes effect immediately.

The city still has the power to revoke licenses and permits to non-essential businesses that decide to stay open.

