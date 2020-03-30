 Skip to Content

Rockford approves ordinance to fine non-essential businesses that stay open

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford will start fining non-essential businesses who are still open during Illinois' "Shelter-in-Place" order.

City council aldermen approved the ordnance unanimously on Monday night.

The city now has the power to fine non-essential businesses that stay open $750 a day. The ordinance takes effect immediately.

The city still has the power to revoke licenses and permits to non-essential businesses that decide to stay open.

We'll have more coverage on this ordinance and the other items on the city council agenda on 13 News at 10.

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is a photographer at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

