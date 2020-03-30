Rochelle Community Hospital confirms first case of COVID-19 in Ogle Co.

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — COVID-19 has made its way to Ogle County.



Rochelle Community Hospital confirmed the first case in the county Monday afternoon.



The hospital says the patient is an adult male in in their 50s. No additional information was given by the hospital.



The health department is working with the state to monitor the patient and identify and notify the people with whom the patient has been in contact.

“We understand this is a concerning time for everyone in our community,” said Gregg Olson, RCH Chief Executive Officer. “As more positive cases are identified in our county and across the country, we can’t emphasize enough that ALL residents should practice social distancing, proper handwashing and staying home when you are sick. Social distancing at this time is crucial to limiting the spread of COVID-19."