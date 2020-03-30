River Flood Watch is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

The Flood Watch continues for

The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13

* Until further notice.

* At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 15.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast: Rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to

16.3 feet Monday morning.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&