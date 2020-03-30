River Flood Watch is in effect

River Flood Watch is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The Flood Watch continues for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 15.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast: Rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to
16.3 feet Monday morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
&&