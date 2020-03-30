River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until Sunday…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Sunday.

* At 2:45 PM Monday the stage was 15.0 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring.

* Forecast: Rise to 15.5 feet Tuesday morning. Fall below flood stage

Sunday.

* Impact: At 15.0 feet, water affects residences in the Thompson

addition.

&&