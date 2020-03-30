River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until Sunday…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Sunday.
* At 2:45 PM Monday the stage was 15.0 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast: Rise to 15.5 feet Tuesday morning. Fall below flood stage
Sunday.
* Impact: At 15.0 feet, water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.
