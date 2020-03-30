 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 5:37 pm
11:11 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 16.2 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast: Rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to
18.7 feet Monday morning.
* Impact: At 18.0 feet, water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.

&&

wrexweather

