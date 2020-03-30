River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 16.2 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast: Rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to

18.7 feet Monday morning.

* Impact: At 18.0 feet, water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque

Flats levee.

&&