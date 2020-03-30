River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 16.8 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast: Rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue
rising to 17.8 feet Monday morning.
* Impact: At 17.0 feet, water affects low-lying residences at Albany.
