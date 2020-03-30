River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:30 AM Monday the stage was 16.8 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast: Rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue

rising to 17.8 feet Monday morning.

* Impact: At 17.0 feet, water affects low-lying residences at Albany.

