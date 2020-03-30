River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:00 AM Monday the stage was 14.3 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast: Rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising

to 17.1 feet Monday morning.

