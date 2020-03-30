 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until this evening…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River at Como.
* Until this evening.
* At 9:30 AM Monday the stage was 12.6 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast: Fall below flood stage this evening.
* Impact: At 12.3 feet, water begins to encroach on the parking
areas at Lawrence Park boat launch in Sterling and the Moline Road
rest area boat launch southwest of Como.

