River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until this evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River at Como.

* Until this evening.

* At 9:30 AM Monday the stage was 12.6 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 12.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast: Fall below flood stage this evening.

* Impact: At 12.3 feet, water begins to encroach on the parking

areas at Lawrence Park boat launch in Sterling and the Moline Road

rest area boat launch southwest of Como.

