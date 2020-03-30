River Flood Warning from MON 11:04 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from MON 11:04 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
…Flood Warning now in effect until late Thursday night…The Flood
Warning continues for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* until late Thursday night.
* At 1030 AM Monday the stage was 9.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to
rise to near 9.6 feet by Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Cary.
&&