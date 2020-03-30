River Flood Warning from MON 11:04 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

…Flood Warning now in effect until late Thursday night…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* until late Thursday night.

* At 1030 AM Monday the stage was 9.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 9.6 feet by Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in

Cary.

&&