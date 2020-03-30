Quiet weather settles in after wild weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weekend's severe thunderstorms and strong winds are long gone, while calmer weather takes over for a while. This week does have some variety, however.

Cooler Tuesday:

A cold front moves through Monday night, providing chilly weather for Tuesday.

One trend we'll see this week is back-and-forth temperatures between cooler and milder. For reference, our average high temperature for this week is around 55 degrees.

Due to a cold front working in tonight, Tuesday looks chilly and around 10 degrees below average. This should be the coldest day of the week. We'll see temperatures down into the middle 40's for highs. In addition to the cooler air, cloud cover builds in throughout the day. Without the bright, warm sun, the weather feels brisk at times Tuesday. The weather remains dry, however, despite a mainly cloudy sky by the end of the day.

Warmer midweek:

We'll rebound quickly once Wednesday and Thursday arrive. Thanks to southerly airflow, temperatures jump back to around average on Wednesday. This puts us into the middle 50's.

Flood advisories are in effect for sections of the Rock, Pecatonica, and Kishwaukee rivers. The dry weather this week will help these rivers drop back near normal by Saturday.

By Thursday, the climb continues. Temperatures leap to the low 60's, putting us around 5 or so degrees above average. Both Wednesday and Thursday turn to partly cloudy, meaning we'll see a little more sunshine. Dry weather lingers, which could mean 4 days in a row without rain. This will help the rivers in our area drop down, and lets our backyards dry out!

Unsettled weekend:

We may not avoid the rain forever. Showers return by the end of the week. Rain chances start rising late Friday and continue through Saturday. It won't rain this entire time; models disagree on the timing of the rain, but at some point of a line of showers works through between Friday night and Saturday night.

Temperatures remain mild and near 10 degrees above average Friday, leaving us in the middle 60's. Between the potential rain, clouds, and some cooler air, Saturday drops back down, but only to average and in the middle 50's. By Sunday, dry and somewhat sunny weather is back, and so is the 60's. We should keep the 60's by Monday, but a chance for rain may develop again.