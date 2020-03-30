Pritzker: Federal government sent wrong kind of masks to Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state received the wrong kind of masks from the federal government.



Gov. Pritzker made the announcement on Monday in Chicago during his daily press briefing on COVID-19.



Last week, the governor said the White House agreed to send 300,000 N95 masks to the state to help battle COVID-19.



On Monday, Gov. Pritzker said the state received surgical masks, instead. The N95 masks are considered to be more effective than the surgical masks.