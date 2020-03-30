McNamara: Domestic violence service calls see ‘slight increase’ during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the number of calls authorities have responded to recently related to domestic violence have gone up slightly during the COVID-19 outbreak.



Mayor McNamara during a press conference on Monday they've seen about a 2% increase in calls for service for domestic violence calls. Mayor McNamara did not provide a timeline of when these calls have taken place.



"We know abusers are using this situation right now as an additional tactic to exercise their power and control. In an emergency, call 911," Mayor McNamara said.



Survivors can call or text 779-200-2300 and will receive a response of local options can go to.

