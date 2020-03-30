McCormick Center in Chicago to become COVID-19 treatment center

CHICAGO (WREX) — Chicago is transforming one of its buildings into a treatment center for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who don’t require intensive care.



The State and City of Chicago are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA to build the temporary healthcare setting at McCormick Place to serve patients with low to mild acuity, but may still need medical attention prior to returning to their place of residence.



Over the next several weeks, the McCormick Place campus will be transformed into an alternative medical facility treating those with COVID-19. This build-out will take place in phases, with up to 500 beds expected to be assembled by the end of this week.

“Based on science, data, and the guidance of health experts, our approach to fighting this virus is two-pronged: suppress the spread and increase hospital capacity to meet the need,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “A critical component of increasing our capacity is identifying and building out additional facilities across the state to support our existing hospitals and healthcare system. In partnership with the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army Corps we are planning to increase capacity, so we’re prepared to treat patients and save lives.”

Through a multi-phased approach, teams will be working around the clock to complete the conversion of several spaces on the McCormick Place Campus. Between three different locations the facility will have capacity to care for up to 3,000 patients and will be made fully operational in a series of phases in order to accommodate increased demand for care as quickly as possible.

To expedite construction, Governor Pritzker has also activated 30 Airmen from the Illinois National Guard to assist with the general labor associated with the project. The buildout of the facility will be supported by $15 million in federal funding from FEMA to support the Army Corps’ construction plan.



State and City officials are anticipating a surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the coming weeks based on the newest data and trends seen in other large cities.



In Illinois and across the country, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, placing additional stress on local healthcare facilities. The space at McCormick will transition back into its original use when additional medical care facilities are no longer needed.