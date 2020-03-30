Local theater group post signs encouraging essential workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford chapter of Christian Youth Theater is trying to make essential workers feel appreciated while they continue to do their job during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's just an incredible blessing to know that people are thinking of us," said Greg Cooney from the Rockford Mission.

The group is doing it by posting signs that read "heroes work here, thank you be safe".

The group has posted the signs all over the Rockford area, on businesses like nursing homes, grocery stores, and even TV stations.

"Anything we can do to make someone else's day easier, especially when they have to leave their children and leave their home and take the risk of becoming infected," said Karen Anderson from Christian Youth Theater.

The group says it wanted to dedicate its current service project to helping those stay uplifted during this hard time while following social distancing guidelines.

"Those that are on the front lines, they don't have the luxury of staying tucked away like many of us do," said Christy Dayton from Christian Youth Theater Group.

One place to recieve the sign was the Rockford Rescue Mission.

It says daily reminders like this help the staff keep going

"The fact that someone noticed what we are doing is just incredible encouragement. Several staff even mentioned today they were overwhelmed by it, one said it brought her to tears," said Cooney.

CYT Says it hopes the more than 60 signs through out the Rockford area will keep positivity alive and move others to pay it forward

"Hopefully others will find some inspirations and make little gestures themselves,whether it's putting a heart on their mail box to appreciate their mail carrier,putting signs in their own windows," said Dayton.

The group says it plans on passing out more signs soon.