Local man who tested positive for COVID-19 didn’t get results for 11 days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Ted O'Donnel went to his doctor on March 18, he hoped his fever and headaches were related to the flu. But because of his asthma, his doctor had one more test he wanted to order, a COVID-10 test.

"The flu test came back within 15 minutes showing negative," said O'Donnel.

The results for his COVID-10 test would take far longer.

"It too 11 days for me to get the results. I received the results on Sunday," he said.

That's when he found out he was positive for COVID-19. The husband and father said waiting for that confirmation was a nigthmare.

"It's extremely high anxiety. The whole time you're like, do I have it? Do I not have it? Have I been infecting people with this horrible, horrible virus?" O'Donnel said.

O'Donnel isn't alone. According to Winnebago County health eladers, 331 COVID-19 tests are still pending.

"It's a frustration," said county health administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell.

Martell said it's an issue across the country. She said tests sent to private labs from Winnebago County are taking between 5 and 10 days to come back.

O'Donnel's test was sent to Quest Diagnostics, a private company. Had it been sent to the Illinois Department of Public Health, it would have come back much sooner.

"We're getting those in 72 hours," said Martell.

But that lab is reserved for priority patients, who are high-risk and need results fast.

Now, nearly two weeks after getting tested, O'Donnel said he's starting to feel better. He reports to the county health department twice a day as he continues to self-isolate. He hopes everyone, not just those waiting for test results, is doing the same.