Janesville police arrest men accused of trying to lure juveniles into vehicle

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police said Sunday morning that they've made three arrests in connection with a suspicious incident that happened on March 20.

According to law enforcement officers, two juveniles reported that three men tried to lure them into their vehicle in the 1600 block of Morningside Drive between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

After continued investigation, police arrested Makenzee L. Jacobson, 21, Michael J. Rice, 27, and Ethan A. Balkema, 19 early Sunday morning.

All three men are from Janesville.

The juveniles said the men offered them candy, slowed down several times, opened the door and turned into a parking lot. They got increasingly aggressive, and the juveniles said they ran home and alerted an adult.

The three men were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

