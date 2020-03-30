Instacart workers plan to strike while company makes safety changes

(CNN) — As some Instacart workers prepare to strike Monday, the company is making more updates in a bid to appease them.

The company is trying to increase safety measures for its workers who are worried about coronavirus.

The changes are an attempt to avert the strike.

The grocery delivery service says it will provide hand sanitizers to its full-service shoppers who select groceries at stores and then deliver them.

Instacart also says it will make it easier for customers to set their own default tipping percentages.

But, a nonprofit behind the strike says those concessions aren't enough.

The gig workers collective says it wants shoppers to get additional safety items and hazard pay.

It's also demanding a default tip of 10 percent and an extra 5 dollars an order.