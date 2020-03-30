Gas prices fall in Rockford, could drop as much as a dollar in the coming weeks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The outbreak of COVID-19 has played a role in oil prices falling, causing gas prices to continue to drop.



In Rockford, prices fell about 10 cents this past week, bringing the average down to $1.78/g, according to GasBuddy.



Prices in Rockford are now almost 65 cents lower than last month and 85 cents lower than this time last year!



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.18/g today while the most expensive is $1.99/g.



Experts say drivers should expect to continue to see drops in the coming days.

"With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there's quite a bit more downside that's in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon, while pricey states like California will see the biggest drops to come, playing catch up to the drop that has seen twenty nine states average gas prices fall under $2. Motorists should continue to be vigilant if they need to fill their tanks- bring hand sanitizer and potentially wipes, but also shop around as the gap between station widens to historic levels," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.